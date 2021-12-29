Stevensville Ward 2 council position

PUBLIC NOTICE

Town of Stevensville

Notice is hereby given that a vacancy exists in the office of the Town Councilmember – Ward 2 created by the resignation of elected councilmember Sydney Allen.

Town Council will appoint a Stevensville resident to fill the unexpired term of the position vacated on the Town Council. The term expires December 31, 2023. Qualifications to serve as a Town Council member are as follows:

* Must be a citizen of the United States

* Must be a Stevensville resident for at least 60 days

* Must live in Ward 2 (the area is south of 5th Street and South of Central Avenue)

Any qualified person interested in being considered for appointment to the position of Town Council may make an application to the Town of Stevensville. Applications are available online at https://www.townofstevensville.com/sites/default/files/fileattachments/town_council/page/98/10-2018_council_application.pdf and at Town Hall at 206 Buck Street Stevensville, MT 59870. Completed applications can be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed to PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870.

Applications must be received by 5:00 pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

For more information contact Town Hall at (406) 777-5271.

Attest:

Jenelle S. Berthoud, Town Clerk

B.S. 12/29/21, 01/05/22