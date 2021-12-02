Ravalli County health department releases updated COVID-19 death statistics

December 1, 2021

Ravalli County Public Health has recently completed the latest reconciliation of reported COVID-19 deaths which occurred between March of 2021 through November 2021. Public Health receives these notifications and vets each before reconciling these with Montana Department of Health and Human Services. The reconciliation was completed on Tuesday, November 30th. The state map was updated to reflect 44 new confirmed COVID-19 related deaths for Ravalli County bringing the total deaths to 116.

Vaccine continues to be a safe and effective way to reduce the risk and severity of COVID-19 illness. Data collected by local public health departments in the state of Montana between April 1 and November 26th were analyzed by the state to review vaccination status.

Since the beginning of April this year, 83% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 77% of those who died were unvaccinated at the time of infection.

This information and other COVID related activity can be found by visiting the Montana state website at https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/cdepi/diseases/CoronavirusMT/demographics

Public health continues to encourage residents to apply a layered strategy as a best practice to reduce risk of illness or spreading illness to others. Those strategies include:

Vaccination with any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines

Masking when appropriate

Physical distancing when possible

Frequent handwashing and sanitizing

Covering coughs and sneezes

Staying home when sick

Public Health would like to thank the many pharmacies such as Corvallis Drug, Timber Ridge, Valley Drug and Florence Community Pharmacy that supply COVID test kits and COVID vaccine. Thank you for all you do to “Prevent, Promote and Protect” our community.