Public Hearing – Stevensville subdivision regulations

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, December 23, 2021, 7:00 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Stevensville Town Council will hold a public hearing on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. during their regular scheduled meeting at the North Valley Public Library Community Room, 208 Main Street, for the purpose of hearing public comment on the proposed Subdivision Regulations.

Comments to be considered may be given orally at the hearing, submitted in writing via email to [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]>, mail to Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 p.m. December 23, 2021. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting the Town Clerk at 406-777-5271 or visiting our website on our community development page at: https://www.townofstevensville.com/comm-development

Attest:

Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 12/15/21 & 12/22/21