Meeting – Corvallis Sewer District

Notice of Public Meeting

Corvallis County Sewer District

The Corvallis County Sewer District will hold a second public meeting on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the Corvallis High School Library, 1045 Main St, Corvallis, MT 59828 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the on-going Wastewater System Preliminary Engineering Report. The District’s consulting engineer, Morrison-Maierle, will provide an overview of the facility planning process, summarize the existing and future conditions, and discuss deficiencies of the water system. The District is soliciting input from the public in this planning process, and all attendees will have the opportunity to express their opinions regarding this project. Public attendance is encouraged. Written comments may be submitted to Aaron McConkey, Morrison-Maierle, Inc., 1055 Mount Ave, Missoula, MT 59801

BS 12/8, 12/15