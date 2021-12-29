Log Home Production

Log handcrafters / apprentices / planerman / general labor

JOB SUMMARY

Seeking, Handcrafters, Planerman and eager Apprentices for a long-standing log homeproduction/construction company located in Idaho, USA. Millwright experience and trade certificationhelpful. As a candidate you must have previous construction/manufacturing experience and be confidentwith troubleshooting while maintaining safety and excellence. Siding and log experience desired. Will train.Opportunities for travel are available.

This is an exciting opportunity to take on a leadership role for an established log systems company. If you arehighly efficient, organized, and forward thinking, with the ability to self-start, work independently, and adaptto change in a positive way, this role can give you the chance to fully develop your interests and talentswithin the construction industry. You will play an essential role in the success of our business by ensuringour projects are well produced. This position within the company comes with the potential for further careerdevelopment as well as interesting and satisfying professional challenges and benefits.

PAY and BENEFITS

Depending on Experience. (DOE)

Growth opportunities, flexible schedule, PTO, holidays, vacation, health benefits.

Independent contractors and small business ownersencouraged to apply.

HOW to apply:

Apply online at Bigcabin.com

12-29, 1-5.