Local authorities preparing for potential school violence after TikTok challenge

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said County Law Enforcement Agencies are aware of and have plans in place to deal with the widely reported TikTok challenge that encourages students to threaten school violence today, Friday December, 17th. Sheriff Holton stated the Sheriff’s Office, Hamilton Police Department, Stevensville Police Department and Darby Marshal’s Office are working together to provide a significant law enforcement presence at all school campuses. All of the agencies have been in contact with their School Districts and parents and students can expect law enforcement officers at the schools. Sheriff Holton stressed that there has not been a credible or specific threat reported in Ravalli County at the time of this press release. Sheriff Holton said the law enforcement response is to provide sufficient resources to deal with any threat that might be made, as well as ensure parents and students are safe to attend school and functions normally. Sheriff Holton said, “we take every school threat seriously in Ravalli County and will investigate every incident. People who threaten violence towards students or schools will be arrested and charged criminally”. Law enforcement asks that all students, school staff and parents report any specific threats they hear of, so the incidents can be investigated promptly. Sheriff Holton thanked all of the school districts and separate agencies for working together and quickly putting plans together in order to maintain safe learning environments for our children.