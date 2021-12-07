Hearing on Name Change – Irmak Birey

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Irmak Birey:
Cause No.: DV-41-2021-0000475-NC
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District court for a change of name from Irmak H Birey to Irmak Birey RedHawk. The hearing will be on 01/13/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: December 1, 2021.
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Barbara Beavers
BS 12/8, 12/15, 12/29
Leave a Reply