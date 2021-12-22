Darby/Sula District Ranger announced

The Bitterroot National Forest Supervisor’s Office is pleased to announce that Abbie Jossie is the new District Ranger for the Darby/Sula Ranger District. Jossie comes to the Forest Service from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) where she was the Deputy State Director for Utah.

“We are extremely fortunate to bring Abbie and her wealth of leadership skills to the Bitterroot National Forest,” said Matt Anderson Bitterroot National Forest Supervisor. “She has a great track record and a history of working with communities and partners to handle very complex resource issues.”

Jossie started her career with the BLM in range management and worked in several field jobs before becoming a line officer and serving in senior management positions. She has lived and worked all over the west as a BLM District Manager in Oregon, acting Deputy Superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, and acting Assistant Director for BLM National Conservation Lands and Community Partnerships. She and her husband Don, a retired soil scientist, have a home in the Bitterroot Valley. They enjoy exploring the outdoors, fishing, hiking, and photography.

“My husband and I are very excited to relocate to Montana and to the Bitterroot Valley in particular,” said Jossie. “We have been visiting and recreating in Montana for years and are thrilled to be closer to family here in the valley. I am honored to be selected as the District Ranger for the Darby/Sula Ranger District. I look forward to continuing the good work of the district and forest and engaging with the community and partners as we manage our incredible natural resources and landscapes.”

Abbie and Don have two adult children, including their son and fiancé in Florence and a daughter finishing her master’s at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

Jossie started on November 22nd and replaces Eric Winthers, who retired last month after a 34-year career with the Forest Service.

For more information about the Darby/Sula Ranger District please call 406-821-3913 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot.