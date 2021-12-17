Corvallis school threat resolved

December 17, 2021

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said RCSO Detectives investigated a potential threat made by email at the Corvallis School district today, related to the media reported TikTok challenge.

School District personnel became aware of the possible threat by email, and immediately contacted RCSO Detectives on the school campuses. A juvenile middle school student was identified as a suspect and quickly located off campus and taken into custody. The suspicious email mentioned the possibility of violence on the campus. No direct threats were made and the student did not have the means or ability to carry out an offense at the school.

With the suspect in custody and the nature of the offense, the decision was made with school officials that any danger to the students was mitigated. The juvenile suspect was charged criminally at conclusion of the investigation.

Sheriff Holton said the quick action by the school coupled with the already heightened security contributed to a positive outcome in this situation.