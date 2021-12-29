Cimarron Studios provides valley new relationship with film

by Nathan Boddy

It is no secret that film makers consider Montana to be ‘picture perfect.’ From films like, ‘A River Runs Through It,’ to the more recent ‘Yellowstone’ series, the backdrop of the Treasure State is one that has inspired audiences for years. While Montanans may differ on their opinions about the value of seeing their state portrayed on the silver screen, the trend is undeniable and has even settled into Hamilton in the shape of Cimarron Studios, Inc. which occupies the building once filled by the Pharaohplex Cinema on Old Corvallis Road. While the Pharaohplex theater will still operate in a limited capacity on the grounds, the building itself is now the central focus of Cimarron’s Creative Media Campus. According to Kyle Weingart, Cimarron’s Director of Operations, the location has gone, “from a place where people can watch movies, to a place where they can be involved with making them.”

Lawmakers in Helena considered the film industry important to Montana’s economic health, and showed it by passing House Bill 293 (the Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement, or MEDIA Act) in 2019. The bill provides tax credits up to 35% for companies

who choose to use Montana as a place to develop their artwork. These incentives essentially make Montana a viable option for production companies both big and small. With the expectation that Montana will see an increase in creative productions in coming years, David Smith, owner of Cimarron Studios, saw an opportunity.

The building required some alterations to convert it into a production facility, but the very nature of a theater did lend itself to that end. “There’s really nothing like it in Montana,” says Weingart. “I’ve been to a lot of different film studios, and this is definitely the biggest. We’ve got the biggest sound stages in Montana and everything is here.”

Weingart explains that the role of the studio is multi-faceted. The objective can vary from sourcing props, vehicles and support equipment to providing a secure place to film and review during private screenings. From conference rooms and sound stages, to the on-site parking, Weingart says that “people just need space.” But even beyond the spatial needs of a production company, Weingart says that a quality studio will serve as a liaison to help a production company plug itself into the community.

“Montana can benefit from this,” says Weingart. “I’ve seen (production companies) go out of state to get items like props. I’ve seen them struggle with finding hotels, accommodations, things like that. So this is something that David and I have been working really hard on, making it plausible for people to shoot here.” Weingart gives examples of the types of props and equipment that companies may need to use, saying that locals might see this as an opportunity to make some money from things that they own, like RVs, side-by-sides, etc. “That’s really what we’re trying to put together, so it can be a symbiotic relationship with the community.” He adds with a smile that, “In this industry, a hoarder might be referred to as a Prop Master.”

Weingart knows about film and production. A local Montanan, his own company 99Productions, has made several films and will be premiering another this summer. “Cuisine De La Pocolypse” is a comedy about a chef who tries to create a cooking show while enduring the end of the world. Although Weingart and his wife, Zuzu, spent years working in the industry outside of Montana, they have hopes that they’ll be able to practice their trade here. The Media Act of 2019 might help make that a reality.

“We’re really trying to build a film community here,” says Weingart, adding that production companies are seeing preferences shift from traditional locations like California to other states like Utah and New Mexico. Those states have had tax incentives in the past, which Weingart points to as a reason the show “Breaking Bad,” was ultimately shot in New Mexico.

Nonetheless, shooting in Montana can be difficult even with tax incentives. “Montana is an extreme weather state,” says Weingart. “A lot of people kind of forget that. They’ll show up to film and be like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I’ve worked in the dead of winter, and the extreme heat. Both times I heard people from out-of-state say, ‘man I’m not sure I could ever do this again.’ But having a studio and a place like this eliminates all that.”

The type and scale of productions that Cimarron Studios may attract could vary widely, from commercial shoots that last a day or two all the way to feature films that go on for months. Nonetheless, Weingart feels as though Montana crews are uniquely suited to getting the work done.

“You can talk to anybody that has worked with a Montana crew. We have a different energy and we get things done faster. I’ve seen that a lot here, and I’ve heard people comment on how special and unique that is.” He adds that his own dream is to work with that kind of crew.