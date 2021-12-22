by Lance Broshar, Stevensville
This year my Christmas wish is:
1. More kindness and tolerance by those who submit and reply in the opinion section of the Bitterroot Star.
2. Less sarcasm and anger.
3. Less personal attacks because of a persons belief’s regardless of their political and religious views.
Have a Merry Christmas!
Comments
Kathleen says
You’re right Lance! I heard three great stories from two neighbors and a friend just this morning: one good health outcome following a dangerous surgery, one surprise Christmas present of a car from daughter to dad, and one new house plan for a deserving friend. All within an hour! It’s made such a difference in my outlook. I wish you a very merry Christmas and everyone a happy and healthy 2022!