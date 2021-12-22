Bitterroot Star

Christmas wish

1 Comment

by Lance Broshar, Stevensville

This year my Christmas wish is:

1. More kindness and tolerance by those who submit and reply in the opinion section of the Bitterroot Star. 

2. Less sarcasm and anger.

3. Less personal attacks because of a persons belief’s regardless of their political and religious views.

Have a Merry Christmas!

 

  1. Kathleen says

    You’re right Lance! I heard three great stories from two neighbors and a friend just this morning: one good health outcome following a dangerous surgery, one surprise Christmas present of a car from daughter to dad, and one new house plan for a deserving friend. All within an hour! It’s made such a difference in my outlook. I wish you a very merry Christmas and everyone a happy and healthy 2022!

