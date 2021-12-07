Call for Bids – timber removal

Stevensville School District is soliciting bids for a contractor to remove timber creating a hazardous fuel on certain District property. Bid information packets can be obtained at the administrative office for the Stevensville School District, 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, MT 59870, or by calling Bill Schiele at 406-777-5481. Completed bid packets must be received by the District no later than 3:00 PM on December 21, 2021. All proposals must be plainly marked “Bid – Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project” and no faxed or e-mailed proposals will be accepted. Proposals received after this date and time will not be considered. The bid opening date is December 21, 2021, at 4:00 PM (MST) in the Stevensville School District Office located at 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, Montana 59870. The contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder.

This request for bid responses does not commit the Board of Trustees for Stevensville School District to enter into any agreement, or to pay any expenses incurred in the preparation of any response to this request, or to ultimately procure any contract for the provision of these services. The Board of Trustees expressly reserves the right to waive any formalities and to reject any or all proposals.

