WANTED Bartender/Mixologist Manager – Requested to apply in person at the Eagles Lodge/FOE 1693 in 125 N 2nd St Hamilton, MT. Call (406) 360-1108 to make an appointment. Must possess an alcohol server certification valid in the state of MT, or obtain one within 60 days of hire. The Eagles lodge is looking for an energetic manger with new ideas and smalltown kindness. You will be requested to work 40 hours a week, maybe more dependent on staffing. The job description will be discussed in the interview. Starting at $14.00 an hr with tips. DOE the per hr rate may be more. Thank you for applying. We need great people to join our outstanding team.

