Deadline extended on auction to benefit Imagination Library

The “Very Merry Christmas Auction” online auction has been extended through this Friday, December 10th. New items have been added to the website at http://CharityAuction.bid/ParadeOfTrees. Bid on great one-of-a-kind trees that were designed by Stevensville businesses, gift baskets, mystery items, wine cork pull, handmade ornaments, custom made stockings, and dinner with Santa!

All proceeds go to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in the Bitterroot. The program provides a free age-appropriate book every month for participating children from birth to age 5.

The auction is sponsored by A2Z Personnel, with support from the Stevensville Civic Club and Project 59870. A2Z is hoping to raise $20,000 for Imagination Library before the end of the year. For more information call Liz at A2Z Personnel, 777-1662.