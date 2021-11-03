Tips sought on Bitterroot Valley elk and deer poaching cases

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks game wardens are seeking information on two separate poaching incidents in the southern Bitterroot Valley.

In one case, two brow-tined bull elk were shot and left early in the week of Oct. 24. The elk were found on private land, just east of Lick Creek Road in Hunting District (HD) 240 south of Hamilton. All parts of the elk were left at the scene.

In a separate incident, a mule deer buck was shot and left on Nov. 2 in the East Fork of the Bitterroot, just off Meadow Creek Road in HD 270. The deer was left intact on site.

FWP game wardens say that wildlife crimes like this one are often solved because of leads from the public. Anyone with possible information about these incidents is encouraged to call the FWP violation reporting hot line at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.