Ravalli County COVID-19 update

November 5, 2021

As of 4pm, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 117 active cases. Public Health has seen a steady decline of reported positive cases in the last few weeks. One reason could be the availability of home testing kits which are available at many pharmacies. Public Health would like residents to be aware that positive results from a home test kit should be reported to local health departments. While this is not a mandate, Public Health has received requests from residents to provide isolation or release of isolation letters to provide work or schools. Public Health cannot accommodate those requests without reporting of the illness. Ravalli County has two options for residents to report positive results.

A fillable PDF “Ravalli County COVID 19 Case/Contact Form” with separate instructions can be found on the Public Health webpage@ Ravalli us. Email completed forms back to ravallicountypublichealth@rc.mt.gov.

Residents can also email Public Health: Please provide Name, Date of Birth, address and contact number and a Public Health staff member will call to collect the information.

Residents may also be aware that yesterday, the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended that children between the ages of 5 and 11 receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine. Doses of the pediatric Pfizer have begun to arrive in the county this week with some local providers already scheduling clinics. Ravalli County Public Health has not yet received doses. However, Public Health is hopeful those doses will be available early next week. A press release will go out as soon as it is available at Public Health. In the interim, residents interested can check with their provider or pediatrician.

Ravalli County Public Health thanks the public for all they do to keep each other safe and healthy.