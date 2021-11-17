Notice to Creditors – Jerome Richard Robuck

William J. Nelson, Esq.

Nelson Law Office PLLC

217 North 3rd Street, Suite J

Hamilton MT 59840

Telephone: (406) 363-3181

Facsimile: (406) 552-0153

Attorney for Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF JEROME RICHARD ROBUCK, Deceased.

Cause No.: DP-19-112

Department No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Julianne Robuck, return receipt requested, c/o William J. Nelson, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 9th day of November, 2021.

/s/ Julianne Robuck, Personal Representative

/s/ Bill Nelson, Attorney for Personal Representative

BS 11-17, 11-24, 12-1-21.