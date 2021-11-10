Living Real in the ‘Root – Shed Horn Cellars

Shed Horn Wine Cellars tasting room in downtown Hamilton offers delicious wine and charcuterie in a pleasant setting

by Alyssa DePompa

If you stroll down Main Street in Hamilton you will likely end up taking haven in a community staple, River Rising Bakery. But did you know that Hamilton has its very own tasting room boasting some of the best wine in the Bitterroot just right next door?

Shed Horn Wine Cellars, located at 335 Main Street in Hamilton, opened this tasting room in 2018. Owners, Mike and Adawn Wood, source their grapes from the coveted Napa Area in beautiful Lake County, California. Mike Wood, the winemaker, is a professional in the business of making wine for over 40 years. And I must say, he has perfected it. The tasting room is adorned with sheds, custom made tables by a local furniture maker, and celebrates everything Montana. When I stumbled upon this cozy place, I instantly felt at home. The owners are often there taking care of their loyal customers and sharing their special wine.

This summer the crowd pleaser was their crisp, light, “goes-with-everything” Sauvignon Blanc. This winter it is their unique-proprietary red blend, “Non-Typical” wine. When Mike isn’t making wine, he can be found in the mountains hunting, fishing, and living like a true Montanan. His wife, Adawn, also often joins him and also makes her way back into the mountains to pick elder- and huckleberries for homemade jams. Adawn has added the value of premium charcuterie to complement the wines. Her selections are comprised of local cheeses, honey, meats, and artisan bread. The most popular and delicious snack is the baked brie topped with huckleberry jam and served with toasted crostini, all of which is also sold at Shed Horn. My mouth waters just typing this. What tops the experience is the kind and exemplary customer service and the people that frequent the space. It truly is a place where “everybody knows your name.”

On Saturday, October 30th Shed Horn threw a fun Halloween Costume Party in appreciation of all their members and open to the Bitterroot community. Joined by sponsors Carey Kanavel of LiveLoveMontana Real Estate, A&E Seamless Rain Gutters Inc., Accu-Tax Inc., and Geneva Financial Mountain Time Mortgage, residents gathered at the First Interstate Building at the County Fairgrounds all dressed up and ready to party. Wine Club members were able to pick up their quarterly wine selections and enjoy a night of dancing, a taco bar, and camaraderie. The live band covered old cowboy country music and classic rock favorites. Everyone voted on their “party favorite” costume (winner – The Bottle of Wine), the scariest costume (winner – Dracula), and the most creative costume (winner – Covid-19). A great time was had by all.

As the weather turns, I know I will be dipping into Shed Horn Wine Cellars for some warm baked brie, a glass of “Non-Typical” wine, and friendly company.

From time to time Alyssa DePompa, Publisher of Mullen Newspapers, will share her unique perspective on living in the Bitterroot Valley.