FDA approval Covid-19 vaccine for 5-11 year olds

by Lurina Egusquiza, Hamilton

FDA committee members that reviewed the Pfizer vaccine for children have worked for Pfizer or have connections to Pfizer. Members include a former vice-president of Pfizer, a recent consultant for Pfizer, a recent Pfizer research grant recipient, a man who mentored a current top Pfizer vaccine executive, a man who runs a center that gives out Pfizer vaccines, and a chair of Pfizer data group. Recent FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb is on Pfizer’s Board of Directors.

This Committee recently approved the use of Pfizer vaccine in 5-11 year olds. First question, “why does this age group need this shot” with a 99.9% survival rate? Covid-19 has very little affect on children. During discussion, Dr. Eric Rubin stated they don’t even know how safe it is. “But, we’re never going to learn how safe the vaccine is unless you start giving it. That’s just the way it goes.” ARE YOU KIDDING! Unfortunately, he isn’t. One doctor shared data on myocarditis/pericarditis during the meeting using words like “high” and “excess risk.” They publicly stated they don’t know how it affects adolescents but are willing to use YOUR children to test it.

VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Reporting System) for the CDC gives reported adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccine. Last report listed 818,042 adverse events, with 17,128 deaths. CDC protocol for considering a person “vaccinated” is TWO WEEKS AFTER THE SECOND SHOT. Any adverse reaction before that is not reported as an adverse event. It is estimated that VAERS is only showing 1% of cases.

Parents, do your own research on this EXPERIMENTAL vaccine (until 2023). Research using search engine DuckDuckgo, listen to the FDA committee meeting, check out videos on Rumble, Bitchute or Odyssee. Do it for your children.