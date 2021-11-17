Covid lies and manipulations

by Mike Miller, Stevensville

Why is there such an incessant push for this new and experimental, yet clearly ineffective vaccine?!

“It’s the science!” proves:

1- a survival rate of 98+% (taken from the CDC site itself comparing cases to deaths),

2- that the vaccine does NOT work, because those vaccinated (and wearing a mask that does NOT block the .1 micron sized virus!) still get sick, pass the virus, and even die from the virus (notice how the number of vaccines has gone up from one to three… for now… (sounds very experimental to me!)

3- these vaccines kill people… with no legal recourse, because the manufacturers have federal immunity (why do they need federal immunity, if it works the way they says it does?!).

You ought to be following the money (and demanding the shysters be held accountable!): the vaccine manufacturers are making liability-free money off this, and there’s a reason that many of our senators/congressional representatives paying for two houses (and transportation to/from) off less than $200K a year are multi-millionaires: lobbying kickbacks (read: bribes). Of course, there’s the control side they also gain… because you’re literally giving up your Freedoms for a modern snake oil!

Stop being manipulated by people who clearly are pushing something that’s ineffective at best, and killing people (with federal immunity) at worst.

And just for you, Bitterroot Star reporters… why don’t you start start doing some objective research on the positive side of this problem, such as the survival rate, our bodies immunity design (various forms on ‘humans’ have been around for millions of years, so it must be pretty good!), vitamin/herbal supplements to decrease/minimize the effects of covid-19, faulty studies in the beginning of this, doctors (such as Dr David Martin) speaking out against these vaccines, suicide rates going up because of this, Ivermectin use (in use by people since the 1970s) discussed in the National Library of Medicine/National Institutes of Health), people dying (and getting other horrible side effects) from the covid vaccines, etc. After all, there are two sides to every story, so why don’t you start telling the other side?