CDC recommends booster dose for all adults aged 18 and older 

November 23, 2021

On November 19, 2021, the CDC’s independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommended a booster shot for all adults who received an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) as their primary vaccine series.

The following recipients of an mRNA primary series should receive a single COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen) at least 6 months after completion of the primary series:

• People aged 50 years and older

• Residents aged 18 years and older in long-term care settings

The following recipients of an mRNA primary series may receive a single COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen) at least 6 months after completing their primary series based on their individual benefits and risks:

• All other persons aged 18 years and older

Additional eligibility information

Pregnant people can receive any of the currently FDA-approved or FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines as a booster dose.

Immunocompromised people aged ≥18 years who received a 2-dose mRNA primary series and an additional primary dose (3 total mRNA COVID-19 vaccine doses) are eligible for a single COVID-19 booster dose (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Janssen) at least 6 months after completing their third mRNA vaccine dose.

For people who received a primary dose of J&J (Janssen) vaccine, the recommendations have not changed. Anyone aged 18+ who is two months past their initial date of vaccination is eligible for a booster dose regardless of underlying condition. People administering these doses should double check the initial date of vaccination to ensure proper spacing between doses.

RECOMMENDATIONS

Healthcare Providers:

• Healthcare providers should recommend a COVID-19 booster shot to any adult who completed their primary mRNA vaccine series six month ago.

• Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may prefer the vaccine type that they originally received and others, may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations now allow for this type of mix and match dosing for booster shots.

• Healthcare providers should confirm that the person is six months out from the completion of their second dose of mRNA vaccine.

• Recommendations for Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine remain the same: Everyone 18 years and older who received a J&J/Janssen vaccine at least two months ago should get a booster shot.

• Note: All healthcare providers should continue to encourage all eligible Montanans age 12+ (and parents or guardians when a minor) to receive a primary series of COVID-19 vaccine.

• This season’s flu vaccine is currently available and can be co-administered with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Review the updated CDC Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Currently Authorized in the United States

Review the updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering the Vaccine (Vaccination Providers).

Review the updated Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering the Vaccine (Vaccination Providers)

Review the updated Moderna Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering the Vaccine (Vaccination Providers)

Local Health Jurisdictions

• Continue to work with local vaccine providers to deliver and administer safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines in your community.

• Administer a booster dose of vaccine to adults who completed their primary series of mRNA vaccine 6 months ago or longer

• Administer booster doses of vaccine to any recipient of Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine that is 18 years or older and completed their first dose 60 days ago or more.

• The date of last vaccine should be verified to ensure that the individual completed their second dose 6 months prior to receipt of their booster dose for mRNA recipients and 2 months prior to receipt of the booster dose for J&J (Janssen) recipients.

Referenced Links

1. Booster page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html

2. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering the Vaccine (Vaccination Providers). https://www.fda.gov/media/144413/download

3. Review the updated Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering the Vaccine (Vaccination Providers). https://www.fda.gov/media/146304/download

4. Review the updated Moderna Vaccine EUA Fact Sheet for Healthcare Providers Administering the Vaccine (Vaccination Providers). https://www.fda.gov/media/144637/download

5. Interim Clinical Considerations for Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Currently Authorized in the United States. https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/covid-19-vaccines-us.html

6. Montana DPHHS COVID-19 Vaccine Availability and Resources in Montana. https://dphhs.mt.gov/covid19vaccine/