by Ravalli County State Legislators: Sen. Jason Ellsworth, Sen. Theresa Manzella, Rep. David Bedey, Rep. Sharon Greef, Rep. Ron Marshall, Rep. Michele Binkley, Ravalli County State Legislators

We write in loving memory of a man committed to God, family, kindness, and his country. Hollis Poe was an active citizen of Ravalli County dedicated to bettering our community and our state. More than that, he was our friend. We grieve that he is no longer with us, even though he is now undoubtedly in a better place.

Most people’s exposure to politics is limited to advertisements, headlines, talking heads on TV, and the voting booth. What they don’t often see is the community of activists and volunteers who put in long hours to make America a better place. They don’t do it for recognition or money; they do it out of love and dedication. Republicans, Democrats, and Libertarians all have a network of hardworking folks who often become almost a second family to the elected officials, staff, and active members of their party. Hollis was a pillar of the Republican family in Montana.

He and his wife, Jeannie, have served in various volunteer roles within the Montana Republican Party. They’ve always been willing to lend a helping hand to candidates, new and experienced alike. They’ve made young people new to politics feel welcome and encouraged them as they’ve grown. They’ve shown love and made a positive impact on so many lives. It’s no exaggeration to say that people in every corner of the state are mourning Hollis’s passing, especially those of us here in the Bitterroot Valley who’ve known him well for a long time.

We will always remember Hollis for his kindness, for his service to God and everyone around him, for being the type of active, engaged citizen that makes America a great country, and for being our friend who was more like family.

Thank you, Hollis.