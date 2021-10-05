Stevensville soccer standout Kyra Nishimoto signs with Holy Names

Stevensville girls soccer is officially charting new territory for the Yellowjacket program. The team hasn’t lost a conference match this season and last Thursday, the Lady Jackets beat Frenchtown to clinch the school’s best record in history.

At the center of Stevensville’s success this season is senior Kyra Nishimoto. She scored in 6 consecutive games entering Thursday’s match. She typically patrols the center midfield and can be seen defending in her own goal box, then transitioning to spearhead the attack at the other end.

“She brings a lot of professionalism to the team, determination, creativity, and a work ethic that all the girls are playing at now,” said head coach Eric Depee. “Whether it’s practice or games, she puts 100 percent into everything she’s doing. She’s bringing the whole team up with her at that level.”

Before Thursday’s game in Stevensville, Nishimoto announced that she will continue her career at NCAA D-II Holy Names University in Oakland, Calif. on a soccer scholarship. A crowd of about 100 students and spectators gathered to watch the signing ceremony at the Stevensville Soccer Complex.

“I’ve always wanted to play college ball, it’s been the dream,” Nishimoto said. “It’s a great honor to be able to play at the next level.”

Almost immediately, Nishimoto turned her attention to the task at hand. With a huge step toward a conference title on the line, Stevensville took the field against a resilient Frenchtown team that refused to give an inch. In the 12th minute, the Jackets earned a corner kick. Nishimoto found her way to the back post and awaited delivery from teammate Kelsen Zahn. The cross caromed off Josie Lewis and Nishimoto neatly headed the ball into the net for her 10th goal of the season and 7th consecutive match with a goal.

Nishimoto transferred into Stevensville this summer from out of state. The move brought plenty of worry as she changed schools for her senior year and left behind childhood friends, in addition to the challenge of integrating with a new team.

“I was always worried about if the girls didn’t like me or would resent me,” Nishimoto said. “Going to a new school was going to be a big change. Seemed very crazy to me. It would be hard to play with them if they didn’t like me.”

But Nishimoto quickly found a positive environment with teammates and coaches excited to welcome her into the Yellowjacket program. And on the field, she experienced what she dubbed an “instant click.”

“It was a good environment. On my first day of practice, everyone was nice and welcoming. It was easy to join such a nice team,” Nishimoto said.

That instant click was on display Thursday as it has been all season. Nishimoto connected with Lewis for a goal in the first half for a 2-0 advantage. But celebrations would have to wait. Frenchtown pulled back a goal midway through the second half and suddenly the atmosphere grew tense for the Stevensville side.

The Lady Broncs mounted an offensive surge and broke away for a clear chance at goal with 10 minutes remaining. Stevensville center back Victoria Uskoski swooped in for a stop. With one minute to go, Frenchtown beat Stevensville keeper Audette Rodolph and slid a shot inches outside the post.

The final whistle sounded and the Yellowjackets’ subdued bench celebration despite an historic accomplishment reinforced their collective pursuit of excellence. For Nishimoto, it’s about how the team performs, not just the result on the scoreboard.

“We want to be the best, to keep winning. We’re going to work on things we’re struggling with and put more effort into it, finish out strong how we started the season. You have to get through the next game,” she said.

The Yellowjackets wrap up the regular season with matches against Hamilton and Corvallis before entering the playoffs for the second straight season.