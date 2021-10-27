Stevensville hopes to create ice skating rink

Local business makes donation for skating rink

The Town of Stevensville is partnering with A2Z Personnel to increase access to outdoor skating in the winter and create a community space with the construction of a outdoor ice rink at Father Ravalli Park.

The project will begin late fall with installation of a seasonal ice rink, that once built, will provide access to outdoor skating as early as December and as late as March. A2Z Personnel has committed to providing a $1,500 donation to cover the costs of purchasing the rink for this upcoming winter season.

“We are always looking for new and expanding opportunities for recreation in Stevensville, and we work with community groups to bring them to life,” said Stevensville Parks and Recreation Director Bobby Sonsteng. “Youth hockey participation as well as recreational skating continues to grow in the region, and an outdoor rink will help keep players and community members skating here in Stevensville. We are continually developing our parks in Stevensville to meet community needs and working with community groups and local businesses allows us to do so in a creative and cost-effective manner.

“We know how much our community values our parks and recreation opportunities,” Sonsteng said. “As an organization we care, and reflect those values, and work to bring those values and visions to life. We do this through creating partnerships, ongoing investments and projects that foster safe and meaningful connections.”

Last week, Jamie Devlin, president of A2Z Personnel, presented Sonsteng, Mayor Brandon Dewey, and Councilmember/Park Board President Sydney Allen with a donation to cover the cost of purchasing the rink from a local private party.

“A2Z Personnel is truly a community-minded business focused on benefiting the communities that their employees live and work in,” said Mayor Brandon Dewey. “It’s great to a have a partner where we can complement each other’s goals – to increase access to a growing activity, create ice space here in our community, and create a seasonal community amenity. It speaks volumes to our community and the town and what we can do when we work together.”

Devlin, who also serves on Stevensville’s Town Council, has often voiced her support for programs that benefit youth in the community, and sees the donation by her company as an opportunity to reinforce the importance of positive and structured youth activities and programs. “This is such an exciting thing that we are bringing to the community,” Devlin said. “Without having the Parks & Recreation Department that we have today, I don’t know how this could have been possible. It’s really a testament of our Town’s commitment to the youth in Stevensville.”

A full design process is taking place and includes provisions for seating and lighting. The Parks & Recreation Department will also have some skates on hand for the public to rent during the season. Schedules and program opportunities will soon be announced on the website at www.townofstevensville.com/parksrec.

For more information on parks and recreation opportunities, visit townofstevensville.com.