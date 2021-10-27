Scooter, anyone?

by Ed Sperry, Col USAF (ret), Stevensville

I have a bad leg. I use a scooter to get around town. I wonder if there aren’t a bunch of people like me. Hey, I’m not complaining, the scooter is my best friend. I even drag 40-foot irrigation pipes around with it. You’re right! I learned the hard way that there is no way to make easy turns. You may think so what; but, let me make a suggestion. Why don’t us scooter riders get organized?

Yesterday I hopped on my scooter and toured the scarecrow exhibits against the fence by Stevensville Cut-off. It was fun; a great community effort. Got to thinking about the lonely nature of a scooter ride. Folks are great, considerate, etc.; but it is a loner experience. Does it have to be this way? Perhaps not. Why not explore the idea of a “Bitterrooters’ Scooters Club”?

There must be a bunch of folks with scooters that may enjoy taking part in the various parades offered in our valley. Why sit and watch when one could team up and take part? The Bitterrooters’ Scooters could be non-political, any age, and perhaps support some worthy local cause. Just imagine getting to take part in the County Fair Parade in Hamilton, Memorial Day Parade in Corvallis, the Creamery Picnic Parade in Stevensville, or the Strawberry Festival in Darby.

The only qualification would be a scooter, a safe driver, and willing to take some time off from anything political. This short letter is a trial balloon. Maybe I’m flat wrong; but I sometimes remember some of the ladies when they wore ‘Red Hats’ and just sought to have some fun.