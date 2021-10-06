Rock Creek Trail bridge replacement project starts next week

The Bitterroot National Forest will be replacing the Rock Creek Trail bridge beginning the week of October 11. The bridge is located at the upper end of Lake Como, on Trail 580 at milepost 3.0. The project is planned to take approximately 4 weeks to complete.

The work includes removing the exiting 47-year-old log superstructure, decking, and railing, and replacing it with a new glulam superstructure, decking, and railing. The project will also straighten the alignment and improve the approaches. A helicopter will be used to fly out the old bridge materials, and fly in the new bridge.

The bridge is on the Como Lake Loop National Recreation Trail and was funded through the Federal Lands Transportation Program. The contract was awarded in 2020. However, material and shipping delays pushed the construction period to the fall of 2021 to avoid the busy recreation season around Lake Como.

The contractor will primarily access the bridge site using Trail 580 on the south side of the lake. This bridge replacement project will result in Trail 580 being closed to stock use during the period of the project and the bridge being closed for all traffic. Visitors on foot can access the area by using Trail 502 along the north side of the lake. Trail 502 is closed to stock use.

For more information contact the Darby Ranger District for project updates and stock use conditions at (406) 821-3913. Stay in touch with us atwww.fs.usda.gov/bitterroot.