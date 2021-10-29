Ravalli County COVID-19 vaccine update

RAVALLI COUNTY

PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE

10-25-21

Ravalli County Public Health has begun giving Flu vaccine as well as COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Recommendations for administering the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots were made available to Public Health by Montana Department of Health and Human Services.

For individuals who received a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the following groups are eligible for a booster at 6 months or more after their initial series:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 Vaccine booster may be given at least 2 months after primary vaccination with the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine, to individuals 18 years of age and older.

Receiving a booster of the same primary vaccine is not required, meaning individuals may choose which approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccine they’d like to receive as a booster.

Vaccine is available at Public Health on Tuesdays from 9am to 4pm. Appointments are preferred however “Walk-ins” are welcome. Call to schedule 406-375-6672. For residents still unsure if vaccine is right for them, Public Health recommends a discussion with your provider.

With cold and flu season upon us, Public Health would like to remind residents that flu shots are also available at Public Health. Residents are reminded that frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, masking in public areas where it may be difficult to maintain distance and staying home when sick are still effective ways to keep from spreading any respiratory illness.