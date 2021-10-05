Public health asks for long-term care volunteers

Ravalli County Public Health has issued a call for volunteers at the valley’s local long-term and assisted living facilities. Over the last few weeks the Public Health Department has received information from more local long-term and assisted living care facilities regarding a need for caregivers as well as other support services. According to Public Health, COVID is a contributing factor in that need.

“With cases increasing daily, we have seen more cases in those facilities among staff and residents,” states the press release. “We are encouraging anyone interested in volunteering time, especially anyone with health care background that wants to get involved, to call your local long-term care or assisted living facilities to find out how you can help.”

Public Health is also encouraging anyone interested in volunteering or providing services to sign up through Montana Healthcare, Mutual Aid System. MHMAS is a secure, web-based online registration system used to register, verify and credential volunteer health care professionals. The system is open to medical professionals as well as non-medical professionals looking for the opportunity to help respond to incidents. For more information visit: https://dphhs.mt.gov/publichealth/phep/mhmas.