Popular ‘Animal Wonders’ program coming to Stevensville library

Join the “animal ambassadors” from Animal Wonders on Saturday, October 23, at the North Valley Public Library. Meet wild and exotic animals and hear their stories as this perennial favorite program returns with separate sessions for adults and children.

“This is the first time we’ve offered Animal Wonders for adults,” said Denise Ard, library director. “We hear feedback from adults that they are interested in the topic and it is a shame there is not a session for them. So here it is.”

The upcoming adult session is scheduled for 2:45-4:15 p.m. and is tailored for an adult audience.

The children’s session will be 1 to 2:30 p.m. and is open to children and their families.

Animal Wonders provides homes to displaced exotic animals and non-releasable wildlife and offers educational outreach programs for the public.

Both upcoming library programs will include an hour-long presentation followed by a 30-minute interactive session called “Animals in Focus” during which the audience gets to take photos and see up-close the animals they just met and learned about.

Masks are required to attend this event.

Guests may register on the website calendar at northvalleylibrary.org or by calling (406) 777-5061.

North Valley Public Library is located at 208 Main Street, Stevensville.