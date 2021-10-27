Pliley is new West Fork District Ranger

The Bitterroot National Forest Supervisor’s Office is pleased to announce that Dan Pliley has accepted the District Ranger position for the West Fork Ranger District. Pliley is currently team leader on the Forest Service’s Northern Region NEPA Strike Team, serving three National Forests in Eastern Montana and the Dakotas.

“We selected Dan to be the next West Fork District Ranger because he has demonstrated the type of leadership skills needed to continue the great work happening up the West Fork,” said Matt Anderson Bitterroot National Forest Supervisor. “I’m thrilled for Dan to be able to come back to the Bitterroot to manage a landscape that is very near and dear to his heart. I encourage our neighbors and partners to reach out to Dan and discuss the challenges and opportunities of managing the incredible resources on the West Fork District.”

Pliley was born and raised in the Bitterroot Valley and graduated from Hamilton High School. Prior to joining the Forest Service, he served in the U.S. Army for 24 years — ten years enlisted and 14 years as an officer in the Military Police Corps. Dan has bachelor’s degrees in Biology and Environmental Science and a master’s degree in Business and Organizational Security Management. He is an avid sportsman who enjoys hunting, fishing, camping, skiing, rebuilding motorcycles, and spending time outdoors with his family.

“My family and I are beyond excited to return to the Bitterroot Valley,” said Pliley, “and we look forward to integrating into the community and getting reacquainted with the public lands we enjoyed growing up here. I am eager to join the team on the district and help them continue the great work they have been doing with the community, partners, and the public we serve in the stewardship of the resources and our public lands.”

Pliley went on to say, “It feels like a dream to grow up here, then leave for a 24-year military career, and eventually return as a District Ranger. I am very humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Ranger for the West Fork District.”

Dan and his wife Trisha, who also grew up in Hamilton, have two adult kids who attend school and work in the Kansas City area. Pliley started on October 25th and replaces Seth Carbonari, who recently accepted a new position with the Kootenai National Forest in Eureka.