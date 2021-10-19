Overstreet confirmed as Stevensville Town Attorney

On Thursday, October 14, the Town Council confirmed Mayor Brandon Dewey’s appointment of local attorney Greg Overstreet as the new Town Attorney for the Town of Stevensville.

In May, current Town Attorney Scott Owens notified the Mayor and Town Council that he would not be renewing his contract with the Town, which expired in July. Owens said that his family had relocated from Missoula to Helena, making it challenging for him to fulfill his obligations to Stevensville.

Since May the Town has been advertising for a new legal services contract, with preference for

a local attorney based in the Bitterroot/Missoula areas. During the search, Owens agreed to extend his contract to November 1st, but would not be able to work for the Town past that date as he prepares to start a new position as general counsel for a Helena-based company.

In September, the Town received a legal services proposal from Greg Overstreet of Overstreet Law Group now based in Stevensville, a firm providing general counsel and mediation services. Overstreet comes with 28 years of experience practicing law, much of that which involved governmental entities. Overstreet notably served as Special Assistant Attorney General for Government Accountability for the State of Washington. Now semi-retired, Overstreet says he wants to contribute by serving as the City Attorney because of the interesting legal issues that confront the town. “Municipal law work is mentally stimulating and very interesting,” Overstreet said. “I enjoy it.”

Overstreet was initially interviewed by Mayor Dewey, Council President Paul Ludington, and Chief of Police Mac Sosa.

Dewey said he appreciated the work of Scott Owens over the past two years. “Scott was a fair and balanced attorney who served Stevensville well during some of the most turbulent times our organization has experienced in recent memory,” Mayor Dewey said. “He’s been dedicated to the Town from day one.” Mayor Dewey went on to say that Overstreet will be a great complement to the goals set out in the Town’s strategic plan. “Mr. Overstreet’s experience in government accountability coupled with his approach to issues that affect the Town will be a tremendous asset as we move forward. We’re fortunate to have him on board.”

Overstreet will start immediately with a transition of cases currently moving through Stevensville City Court.