Notice to Creditors – Stover

William E. McCarthy
Worden Thane P.C.
321 W. Broadway St., Ste. 300
Missoula, MT 59802
(406) 721-3400
wmccarthy@wordenthane.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
Montana Twenty First Judicial District Court
Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Estate of
Linda Curtis Stover
Deceased.
Probate No.: DP-21-117
Dept. No.: 2
Notice to Creditors
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to NICOLA JONES, return receipt requested, c/o Worden Thane P.C., 321 W. Broadway St., Ste. 300, Missoula, MT 59802-4142, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.
I declare under penalty of perjury and under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.
DATED this 27th day of September, 2021.
Estate of Linda Curtis Stover
Nicola Jones
Personal Representative
Attorneys for Personal Representative
William E. McCarthy
BS 10/13, 10/20, 10/27
Leave a Reply