Notice to Creditors – Stover

William E. McCarthy

Worden Thane P.C.

321 W. Broadway St., Ste. 300

Missoula, MT 59802

(406) 721-3400

wmccarthy@wordenthane.com

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Montana Twenty First Judicial District Court

Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Estate of

Linda Curtis Stover

Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-21-117

Dept. No.: 2

Notice to Creditors

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said estate are required to present their claim within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to NICOLA JONES, return receipt requested, c/o Worden Thane P.C., 321 W. Broadway St., Ste. 300, Missoula, MT 59802-4142, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury and under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

DATED this 27th day of September, 2021.

Estate of Linda Curtis Stover

Nicola Jones

Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative

William E. McCarthy

BS 10/13, 10/20, 10/27