Notice to Creditors – Ashcraft

Lori A. Harshbarger HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM
P.O. Box 310
22 N. Pacific St.
Dillon, MT 59725
Tel: (406) 683-6151
Fax: (406) 683-2282
Email: lori@harshbargerlawfirm.com
office@harshbargerlawfirm.com
Attorneys for Personal Representative
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN RE THE ESTATE OF
LORETTA GAY ASHCRAFT,
Deceased.
Probate No. DP-21-108
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to David P. Ashcraft, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, c/o HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM., P.O. Box 310, Dillon, MT 59725 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
“I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Montana that the
foregoing is true and correct.”
DATED this 21st day of September, 2021.
DAVID P. ASHCRAFT
c/o HARSHBARGER LAW FIRM
P.O. Box 310
Dillon, MT 59725
BS 10/6, 10/13, 10/20
Leave a Reply