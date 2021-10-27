Hamilton police chief to retire

by Nathan Boddy

Hamilton Chief of Police Ryan Oster was present at the Hamilton City Council of Tuesday, October 18th. The Chief spoke during public comment, informing the Council of his intention to retire from the Hamilton Police Department by the end of the year. “I’m never going to have everything done and tied up like I wanted,” said Oster, but he went on to state that he wanted to tell the Council in person so that they are able to begin the process of filling the position.

Oster has been with the Hamilton Police Department for 27 years, the last 15 as Chief. In his words to the Council, Chief Oster spoke about his appreciation for the career he will be leaving. “It’s been an incredible 27 years,” he said. “I’ve had a great time and it’s been a great experience. I was the local kid who got my shot. I got to work where I grew up.” He also added that it has been a privilege to work for “the finest Police Department in the state.”

While the Chief intends to work through the end of the year, he also reiterated several times his trust in the mutual respect shown between the City Council and the Police Department. “I feel like we’ve always had a respectful working relationship and I appreciate that.” he said. “The future of the Hamilton Police Department is bright. Transition can be hard, but it can also be really good. I never wanted to be that guy who stayed too long at the party, and I won’t be that guy who sticks my nose in it when I’m gone.”

As a nod to Chief Oster’s confidence in those who will succeed him, he pointed out that Hamilton’s newest police officer, Presley Chadwick, was sworn in on Wednesday the 20th. Chadwick grew up in Hamilton, and says that she has, “been welcomed very warmly and is very excited to be here.”

Later in Tuesday’s Council meeting, Mark Wetherington, Director of the Bitterroot Public Library, presented a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which would allow the Bitterroot Public Library to begin studying the potential for expansion into the historic Fire Station building directly to the east of the library. As pointed out by Director Wetherington, the current library facility at 306 State Street in Hamilton is over 100 years old and undersized for the population it serves.

“The library district that we’re in serves the entire central part of the Ravalli County, so it’s a 25,000-person service area and growing,” said Wetherington, adding that, “Next door seems the best option to look at.”

The MOU was drafted with the help of City Attorney Karen Mahar and City Planner Matthew Rohrbach, and would essentially allow for a detailed study as to whether or not expansion into the Fire Station building would be feasible for the Bitterroot Public Library. No decisions were made pertaining to architectural details, pending an initial study. Whether or not the Fire Station is ultimately targeted for usage by the Bitterroot Public Library, changes for the library seem to be of growing importance.

“We’re doing too many things in that one room to meet community demands,” says Wetherington. He points out that the small size of the current facility impacts everything from the types of materials they are able to hold and display, to the ability to host different events and programs. “We’re doing the best we can in the current facility, we (would love to) be able to study what it would be look like if we were able get into that Fire Hall and do renovations.”

While no decision on the future of the Library or the Fire Hall was made, the City Council did vote to approve the MOU, with Councilor Claire Kemp stating that it, “seems like a perfect use,” of the Fire Hall. Director Wetherington agreed, pointing out that the historic Fire Hall did, at one time, serve as City Hall, the Fire Station, and the library. He closed by saying, “It would be kind of a cool ‘coming full circle.’”