Call for Bids – School Bus Services

Stevensville School District is soliciting bids for student transportation bus contracting services for five routes beginning November 19, 2021, through the end of the 2021-22 school year to serve students residing within the Stevensville School District, as well as for curricular, extracurricular, or other school activities. Bid information packets can be obtained at the administrative office for the Stevensville School District, 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, MT 59870, or by calling Bill Schiele at 406-777-5481 x137. Completed bid packets must be received by the District no later than 10:00 AM on November 9, 2021. All proposals must be plainly marked “Response To Transportation RFP – 2021-2022,” and no faxed or e-mailed proposals will be accepted. Proposals received after this date and time will not be considered. The bid opening date is November 9, 2021, at 3:00 PM (MST) in the Stevensville School District Office located at 300 Park Avenue, Stevensville, Montana 59870. The contract shall be awarded to the lowest responsible bidder.

This request for bid responses does not commit the Board of Trustees for Stevensville School District to enter into any agreement, or to pay any expenses incurred in the preparation of any response to this request, or to ultimately procure any contract for the provision of these services. The Board of Trustees expressly reserves the right to waive any formalities and to reject any or all proposals.

PUBLICATION DATES:

October 20, October 27, and November 3, 2021.