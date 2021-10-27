Anthony Vincent Severson

Stevensville – Tony Severson, 60, of Stevensville passed away Saturday October 16, 2021 at Saint James Healthcare in Butte due to the Covid 19 virus. Tony was born September 17, 1961 to Donald F. Severson and Elaine B. (Meuchel) Severson in Lewistown, MT.

Born in Lewistown, Tony lived across central Montana until his family settled in Corvallis. It was in Corvallis his parents purchased the Woodside Country Store. In his youth, Tony worked at his parents’ store and assisted with the day-to-day business. Working tirelessly was a distinguishing aspect to Tony’s personality.

Tony attended Corvallis High School and graduated in 1980. One of Tony’s favorite activities in high school was playing the alto saxophone in the high school band. He continued to play in the Bitterroot Community Band after high school. Whether it was listening to or playing, music was one of Tony’s great passions. Tony could name any song or artist on command, especially from the rock genre. He especially loved Neil Diamond, Chicago, and Fleetwood Mac.

On August 18, 1984, Tony married the love of his life Maria A. (Rivera) Severson in Coeur d’ Alene Idaho. The young couple “eloped” after letting their parents know that was exactly what they were going to do! The two spent hardly any time apart over the course of their 37-year marriage, and anyone who saw them together understood Tony’s love and devotion to Maria. Together, Tony and Maria loved adventuring, hiking, and spending time with family at their home.

Tony ran and operated Kwik Dry Carpet cleaning throughout the Bitterroot Valley and Missoula area for 23 years. He was known for his positivity and meticulous cleaning. After finishing a job Tony would often look at the carpet and say, “it looks brand new! Outstanding!” Lucky customers (or those who just happened to mention food) found themselves with both clean carpets and a jar of Tony’s famous homemade salsa.

Throughout his life, Tony strived for the best for all of his family, and gave his all to everyone he interacted with. For friends, Tony gave of himself by sharing laughs and acting as “an ambassador of peace and goodwill.” And for his family, Tony gave them everything else. Most importantly, he gave love, happiness, and endless stories and memories that will be with them forever. He blessed the world with a life full of endless support and joy.

Tony is preceded in death by his father Don F. Severson (Jan 3, 1938 – May 22, 2000), his brother Bill H. Severson (Mar 11, 1974 – Dec 22, 2014).

Tony is survived by Maria of Stevensville, his wife of 37 years; his mother Elaine B. Severson of Corvallis; son Tim and his wife Kathleen Severson of Coeur d’ Alene, ID and granddaughter Lucia; son John Severson of Spokane Valley, WA; his siblings, brother Jeff and his wife Denise Severson of Victor; sister Donna Severson of Hamilton; sister Jenny and her husband Tom Weber of Corvallis; brother David Severson of Stevensville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Tim Severson, John Severson, Jeff Severson, Tom Weber, Jamison Weber, and Jeffrey Weber.

Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated by Father David Severson at 11:00 AM Wednesday October 20th at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.