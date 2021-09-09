UM rides maroon wave into the weekend

UM News Service

Perched on the 50-yard line and surrounded by a sea of purple, four Griz fans at last Saturday’s Grizzlies-Huskies game said the energy in the stadium during the historic upset at Seattle felt so electric, you could almost reach out and touch it.

“I would say for both the Griz and the Huskies at the start of the game, the feeling was absolutely palpable,” said Kris Kloser, UM Seattle-based alumnus. “The thirst for college football is just incredible.”

Kloser, who also serves as the University of Montana Alumni Association board chair, said the game was “beyond memorable,” as the Grizzlies defeated the No. 20-ranked University of Washington Huskies 13-7 – one of the biggest upsets in college football history.

The victory was UM’s first win over a Pac-12 opponent science 1996 and was just the sixth time a Football Champion Subdivision team won over a ranked Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in football history. Named the FCS “National Team of the Week,” the Grizzlies are now ranked No. 4 in an FCS Top-25 media poll.

Fresh off-the-heels of the national upset, Griz Nation is energized and ready to fill Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday for the first in-person, fall, home football game in two years, when the Griz play Western Illinois at 6 p.m.

Saturday is also the annual Maroon-Out Game, where fans are encouraged to purchase an official game T-shirt for the home opener and fill the stadium in a blanket of maroon. The shirts are available for purchase at Universal Athletics, Bob Wards, the M Store, the UM Bookstore and the Grizzly Scholarship Office. T-shirts are $15, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Grizzly Scholarship Association and scholarships for student-athletes.

“I know I speak on behalf of our University community and of all our Griz fans, that we are beyond excited to safely gather again this year and support our incredible student-athletes and teams that bring an unparalleled vibrancy to the Griz spirit,” said Greg Sundberg, GSA executive director and senior associate athletic director.

To ensure safety and contact-less entry into the games this year, Grizzly Athletics is encouraging fans to purchase and download tickets through a mobile option. Tickets are still available for Saturday’s game, and fans must first create an account with Griz Tix. After mobile tickets are purchased, fans can access mobile tickets on Apple or Android phones.

Information and directions for paperless tickets can be found at https://www.umt.edu/griztix/ or by emailing griztix@umontana.edu.

This week, Grizzly Athletics also announced the opening of a beer garden in Washington-Grizzly Stadium with alcohol available to purchase inside the stadium.