Two nursing students receive MDMH scholarships

The Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital Medical Staff Scholarship is a one-time scholarship for students enrolled in studies in the medical field. This award was established by Dr. John P. Moreland, for Ravalli County residents pursuing a medical career.

For the first time in its ten-year history, the scholarship award has been given to two nursing students, Alivia Drake and Katie Banister.

Alivia Drake attended Hamilton High School and was involved in numerous sports, National Honor Society and Key Club, volunteered in the Hamilton community, all while maintaining her honor roll status. Drake obtained her Certified Nursing Assistant (CAN) license and began working at the Living Centre in Stevensville while still attending high school.

“I knew from a young age that I wanted to work in the medical field; after obtaining my CNA license and through my experience working at the Living Centre, it became clear that nursing is my passion. I found joy and satisfaction in connecting with my residents and made it my priority to make them feel comfortable, safe, and happy,” said Drake.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Alivia worked at Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton and further developed her natural nursing instincts and abilities: “With each visit, I was painfully aware of how lonely many of the residents were, and how much sharing a smile and a conversation positively impacted their mental health, which is a crucial component of nursing,” said Drake who plans to work in either labor and delivery, pediatrics, or family nursing when she graduates.

Katie Banister graduated from Florence Carlton High School and is finishing her education in the MSU College of Nursing on the Missoula Campus. She’s currently involved in MSU’s Montana Student Nurses Association and with the Ravalli County 4-H. Banister was involved in 4-H when young, spent years raising and showing livestock while participating in the Veterinary Science program. As an adult she has continued to volunteer for 4-H, helping kids learn about animals.

“My long-term career goal is to become a nurse that is eager to learn, adaptable to change, and always growing in my role as an RN to care for patients,” said Banister, who credits her current work as a CNA for giving her invaluable experiences outside of her school clinics.

Talking about her future, Banister said, “I will continue to learn and to grow, a process that will never stop as I will continue to have new experiences and the world changes. I will be better equipped to care for my patients, in whatever manner they need through my increasing experience over time and my desire to excel in nursing.”

Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital and medical staff congratulate both recipients of the 2021 Medical Staff Scholarship award, and look forward to their bright futures in the field of nursing.