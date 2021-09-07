Town of Stevensville Public Hearing – Redman/Devlin Variance Request

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Thursday, September 16, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Stevensville Board of Adjustments will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the North Valley Public Library Community Room, 208 Main Street, for the purpose of considering a Petition for Variance from Brandon Redman and Jaime Devlin, owners of 208 Mission Street.

The Petition for Variance requests the Board to approve a variance of the following local zoning regulations:

Development Code, Section 10-224 – Dimensional Requirements Chart

1. The minimum side yard setback in an R-2 zone is 7.5 feet. The Applicant is requesting a variance adjusting the side yard setback to 5.0 feet for this parcel.

The public hearing will be held at the North Valley Public Library Community Room, 208 Main Street. Written comments may be mailed to the Clerk of the Town of Stevensville, 206 Buck Street, P.O. Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870, on or before 5:00 p.m. September 16, 2021 or may be emailed to clerk@townofstevensville.com<mailto:clerk@townofstevensville.com>. Questions may be asked or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 9-8-2021, 9-15-2021