Ravalli County Public Health COVID-19 update

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 9/1/2021

RAVALLI COUNTY COVID-19

PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE

Ravalli County is continuing to see increase in COVID-19 cases. Community transmission is high and rising in Ravalli County. As of 2pm, Public Health has 113 open active cases with another 20 cases that still require vetting. Public Health continues to call positive cases to provide support and guidance to families and close contacts. Close contact and Isolation instructions can be found @ https://ravalli.us/.

At this time, Public Health is asking residents to step up prevention strategies in an effort to reduce the number of infections. Vaccination is highly recommended to slow spread and decrease severity. We encourage residents to speak with their provider or pediatrician about vaccination. Masking is highly recommended in the following situations.

Individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should mask indoors and in close contact settings and outside of cohort groups.

Vaccinated individuals with a known exposure should mask for 14 days

Unvaccinated individuals with a known exposure should quarantine. If using the reduced quarantine strategy Public Health recommends consistent and correct masking. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

Additionally, we ask residents to follow the recommended guidance.

Physical distancing and frequent hand washing

Staying home when sick

We are entering another critical time where each of us needs to do whatever we can to reduce the spread with our community.

Ravalli County Public Health would like to wish residents a happy and healthy time at the fair.