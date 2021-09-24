Ravalli County COVID-19 cases continue to spike, some deaths reported

Ravalli County Public Health

9/24/2021

Ravalli County continues to see a spike in reported COVID-19 illness. Community transmission is high and rising in Ravalli County. As of 2pm, Public Health has 494 open active cases. Public Health has followed up on 602 cases this month with 115 of those in children 18 and under. Public Health has followed up on about 235 cases of ”breakthrough,” defined as positive illness in fully vaccinated individuals. Those cases were predominately in individuals employed in high exposure areas such as health care and public service, other identified individuals were those with multiple underlying health conditions. The health care system is reporting an increase in hospitalizations from short stays requiring oxygen therapy or hydration to more serious complications requiring intensive stabilization and ventilation. Public Health has received a number of reported deaths in the last week but those will be vetted before being reported to the state and reflected on the state map.

Public Health continues to encourage residents to step up prevention strategies in an effort to reduce the number of infections. With resources limited or delayed, it’s critical that each of us incorporate whatever prevention strategies we can to help reduce the number of exposures possible if we become ill with the virus. Vaccination is highly recommended to slow spread and decrease severity. We encourage residents to speak with their provider or pediatrician about vaccination.

Additionally, we ask residents to follow the recommended guidance

Physical distancing whenever possible and frequent hand washing

Individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should mask indoors and in close contact settings and outside of cohort groups.

Vaccinated individuals with a known exposure should mask for 14 days

Unvaccinated individuals with a known exposure should quarantine. If using the reduced quarantine strategy Public Health recommends consistent and correct masking. Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas.

Please staying home when sick

Public Health would like to thank Ravalli County School Superintendents for working tirelessly on prevention strategies to accommodate a safe in-person learning environment. Thank you to their staff that are doing their best to implement these strategies in an effort to keep our children in school and learning. Public Health believes we do not need mandates to come together as a community and do all we can to keep our schools open and our community healthy.