Randy Jacobson

September 17th, 1954 – August 15th, 2021

Randy is survived by his loving wife Brenda who cared for him selflessly in his last years. He was also survived by his three children who loved him dearly; Michelle (Todd), Casey (Suzy), and Jesse (Greg); his nine grandchildren Kade, Olivia, Holden, Christian, Ethan, Kody, Layla, Miles and Cruz; and his brothers Britt (Jenny), Mike, and Tod. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary Jacobson and Jeri Jones.

Randy loved Montana and all it had to offer and spent summers fishing on the lakes and camping. He enjoyed the peace and natural beauty of the place he called home. He was not a social man but managed to make and keep a lot of friends. He was hard working, honest and very loyal to people important to him. If he was needed, he would be there. He was one of the most capable people I have ever met. He could build or fix anything, raise a small farm, garden, fish, and hunt. I’m not sure there was much he couldn’t do. He was a patient teacher who loved to impart his wisdom and knowledge. He also loved telling jokes and tall tales. His famous Flathead monster story will never leave my memory and I still question jumping into that lake to this day!

Randy was a master craftsman who loved building homes for the people of the Bitterroot Valley nearly as much as he loved his family. He took pride in his work, and you would be hard pressed to find anyone better at his craft than he was. It’s comforting to think of the homes that were built with passion by his hands and know that a piece of him has made a mark on the world.

Graveside service will be held at Victor Cemetery at 11:00 am on September 18th, 2021, and reception to follow at Victor Fire Hall located at 121 N Tudor St. Victor, MT 59875, across from the park. All are welcome. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.