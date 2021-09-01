Bitterroot Star

Pantry Partners food bank to hold community appreciation event

Pantry Partners board members Kathy Belke, Ed Adams and Karen Wandler (r) prepare goodie bags for the upcoming community appreciation that will be held this Friday in downtown Stevensville. They are being helped by Ed’s daughter Rose. No donations will be accepted at the event. Photo by Victoria Howell.

by Victoria Howell

Pantry Partners food bank and the Clothes Closet free store are holding a special event on First Friday, September 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Creamery Garden Park in downtown Stevensville. The event commemorates the tenth anniversary of the building where the two service organizations are located.

“We’re celebrating our volunteers, our clients, and our contributers,” said Karen Wandler, chair of the event.

“We just want to give back to the community and have a little fun,” said Kathy Belke, a Pantry board member who has been volunteering since before the building was built. She said they were originally just going to  put up a banner on the building, which is located on Middle Burnt Fork Road at the corner of ALC Way, but then “it morphed into this great idea” for a family fun night.

Wandler said that they are planning all kinds of fun for everyone, including a fish pond for ages 3 to 6, a raffle in which everything is free, popcorn, snacks, goodies and party favors. Stevensville Police Chief Mac Sosa and Mayor Brandon Dewey will be drawing the raffle winners. 

“We won’t be accepting any money, food or clothing,” said Wandler. “We just want people to come celebrate our community.”

The event will be covid-aware, said Wandler. “We hope people will wear a mask if they’re not vaccinated,” she added.

