Pantry Partners celebration

by Karen Wandler, Event Chair, Pantry Partners

The local Pantry Partners and the Clothes Closet are celebrating their tenth year in their facility at the corner of ALC Way and Middle Burnt Fork Road. In honor of this event, we are planning to celebrate with our community during First Friday, September 3, 2021.

The event is scheduled to be in the local Creamery Park, between Mission Bistro and Farmers Insurance office on Main Street. The public is invited to attend the celebration between 6 and 8 p.m. We want to thank the contributors, clients, volunteers, and public for their support by hosting this celebration. No food, financial donations, or clothing items will be accepted at this event. This is our thank you for your generosity and support of our organizations.

Popcorn, refreshments, drinks, games for the kids, and a free raffle is planned.

Coronavirus precautions will be implemented for the safety of all attendees.

We hope the entire community will come and celebrate this special event with us.