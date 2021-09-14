Notice to Creditors – Laurence Miller

Jeffrey Doud

Assistant Attorneys General

Agency Legal Services Bureau

1712 Ninth Avenue

P.O. Box 201440

Helena, MT 59620-1440

Telephone: (406) 444-2026

Facsimile: (406) 444-4303

COUNSEL FOR THE STATE OF MONTANA

MONTANA THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

FOR GRANITE COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LAURENCE MILLER,

Deceased.

Probate No. DP-2021-7

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lana Haynes has been appointed Special Administrator of the above-named estate. All person having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claim must either be mailed to LANA HAYNES, the Special Administrator, return receipt requested, at c/o Jeffrey Doud, Counsel for the State of Montana, P.O. Box 201440, Helena, MT 59620-1440, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

Dated this 7th day of September, 2021.

Lana Haynes

c/o Jeffrey Doud

Counsel for the State of Montana

P.O. Box 201440

Helena, MT 59620-1440

Published 9-15, 9-22, 9-29-21.