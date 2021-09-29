New program coordinator at North Valley Public Library

In-person children and adult programming is returning to the North Valley Public Library in October. The Library welcomes Barbara Hayford as the new Library Programmer.

Barbara is looking forward to meeting the community. Keep an eye on the library calendar for these upcoming events she has planned:

Mother Goose on the Loose is back at the Library. Join us for stories and activities for children ages 0-3 each Monday at 10:30 am. Mother Goose on the Loose is an award-wining early literacy program that is filed with rhymes and music for infants, babies, and toddlers.

Storytime & More: October is Dinosaur Month! For ages 3-5, each Wednesday at 10:30, we will have stories and activities about dinosaurs.

Full STEAM Ahead is fun-filled programming focusing on science, technology, engineering, art, and math offered every Thursday from 4:00-5:30 for ages 5 to 11. Activities for October are: dinosaur discovery (October 7); exploring fossils (October 14); dinosaur movement (October 21); and dino-birds (October 28).

Arts & Crafts for ages 5-11 is offered the first and last Wednesday of every month. Each activity will relate to a book or another library resource. Keeping with the theme for October, we will center activities on dinosaurs. These are: dinosaur craft & haiku (October 6) and dinosaur puppets (October 27).

Events and activities for adults will be held on each Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of the month features presentations. The second Tuesday features literary events, such as book related programs, discussions, or author events. The third Tuesday is for hands-on making, creating, or repairing something in the makerspace. The fourth Tuesday you won’t know what to expect! It might be on gardening, current events, crafts, or a speaker from Humanities Montana. We will be changing it each month so be sure to keep looking at our calendar.

This October the adult events are: The Flies of Fly Fishing on October 5; The Science of Science Fiction on October 12; Autumn cards on October 19; and Spooky Cat Castles on October 26.