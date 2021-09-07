Hearing on Name Change – Weinert

Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Hannah Weinert

Cause No.: DV-21-327

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Hannah Lee Weinert to Hannah LeeWeinert Weilding. The hearing will be on 10/20/2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: August 20, 2021.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

Barbara Bear

Deputy Clerk of Court

