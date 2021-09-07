Hearing on Name Change – Ledford

Montana Twenty-First Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Vanity Ledford
Cause No.: DV-21-322
Dept. No.: 1
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Vanity Dawn Ledford to Mary Dawn Browning. The hearing will be on 10/13/2021 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: August 20, 2021.
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
Mary Fliss
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 9/8, 9/15, 9/22, 9/29
