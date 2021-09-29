Estate Sale – R. Neuman, Stevensville

R. Neuman’s Complete Estate Sale, 270 Birch Lane (Creekside) Stevensville. Sept. 30–9 to 3 (prices firm), Oct 1–9 to 2, Oct. 2–9 to 1(½ price). Awesome blend of old and new! Kitchen everything, 100’s of necklaces & earrings, musical instruments(violin, guitars, banjo), bed, oak kitchen table, side tables, shelving units, book shelves, desk, washer & dryer, W-’s L clothes(including 15 vests), gun items= barrels, rests, cases, bullets, etc., tools, 100’s of books, snow blower and there is a Christmas decoration store!! Vintage = glassware, clothes, shoes, purses, record albums, books, collectibles, sewing items and so much more! Masks are appreciated!! NO EARLIES, CASH.
