Eastside Highway improvement project resumes

MDT and Schellinger construction crews to start this week

Starting the week of September 27, the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Schellinger Construction will resume construction on the Stevensville Safety Improvements project. Travel will be reduced to one lane in two-mile sections between North Birch Creek Road and Pine Hollow Road as crews relocate utilities, install fencing, and conduct pipe work on the Eastside Highway, Highway 269. Drivers are encouraged to be mindful of changing conditions, reduce their speed, and be alert for workers.

“We are eager to get started on this project again,” John Schmidt, MDT District One Construction Engineer, said. “These safety improvements are incredibly important to both MDT and the community. We thank everyone for their patience with us throughout this process.”

The project was temporarily put on hold in early June when MDT’s original contractor, FirstMark Construction, unexpectedly closed their doors. In the months since, MDT has opened the project up for bidding and chosen a new contractor, Schellinger Construction.

“Our team is committed to delivering this project with quality and efficiency,” Kyle Schellinger, Vice President of Schellinger Construction, said. “We will work hard to ease any concerns and get as much work on this project done as we can before the snow starts.”

The Stevensville Safety Improvements project begins north of North Birch Creek Road and extends north approximately 6 miles near Pine Hollow Road. Construction is expected to occur through November. Work will shut down for the winter and resume in the spring, with expected completion during summer 2022.

Safety improvements involve constructing four-foot shoulders on both sides of the highway and flattening roadside slopes. Willoughby Lane will be realigned and a new flashing light will be placed at Bell Crossing. Additionally, new guardrail will be installed and bridge replacements will occur.

Upon completion of these activities, crews will pave over the surface of the road, seal the pavement, paint road lines, and install new signage.

Throughout the course of this project, Big Sky Public Relations will be sending weekly updates and is available to answer questions from the public. Those interested in staying up to date are encouraged to email Amy Aiello at amy@bigskypublicrelations.com or call the project hotline at

(406) 207-4484, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information on the project can be found at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/southstevi/.